Belgaum-bound SpiceJet flight lands at wrong runway end, airline puts pilots off duty

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): SpiceJet pilots of a Belgaum-bound flight were involved in a serious breach of security on Sunday following which the airline company off-rostered both pilots.

After approval by the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) tower to land on runway number 26, the pilots landed the aircraft at the other runway number 08 (another end of the runway).

The airline company SpiceJet has issued a statement on the above incident and reported to aviation regulator DGCA, "On October 24, SpiceJet DASH8 Q400 aircraft operated from Hyderabad to Belgaum. ATC had cleared the aircraft to land on RWY26 at Belgaum. The aircraft, however, landed on RWY08. The aircraft landed safely."



The incident was reported to be a serious incident to the airline management and SpiceJet immediately has taken action against the crew members and put them on de-rostered.

"The airline acted immediately and proactively on receiving the information and informed DGCA and Aircraft Accident Investigations Bureau (AAIB) about it and immediately off rostered both pilots pending an investigation," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

On the latest incident of SpiceJet flight landing at wrong runway end at Belgaum, AAIB will launch its investigations against the SpiceJet pilots. (ANI)

