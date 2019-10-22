Believe in Banerjee and implement 'Nyay' in your states, RSS functionary challenges Congress

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) has criticised the manner in which the Nobel Prize in Economics is awarded, incidentally on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Abhijit Banerjee, this year's joint winner of the prize.

BSM national organising secretary Mukul Kanitkar said the award was accorded "on basis of theory which has failed time and again".

He also asked Congress to implement Nyay, a scheme that promised to provide Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest 20 per cent families, in party ruled states.

Banerjee had helped in conceptualisation of Nyay, a key promise of Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"The policy that Banerjee is advocating has already failed. Yet it is being advocated and authenticated by conferring (him) the Nobel Prize. This is more dangerous. There's a reason why Obamacare no longer exists in the US because it was putting pressure on the economy," Kanitkar told ANI.

"Greece too collapsed as it preferred doling out food tickets rather than encouraging people to work, "added Kanitkar.

Taking a dig at Banerjee and Congress, Kanitkar suggested that the opposition party should try and implement its 'Nyay' (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme in one of big party-ruled states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh or Punjab.

"If they believe in Banerjee's politics, they should implement it, " Kanitkar said.

He claimed that Banerjee is "the right candidate who can be used as part of an international conspiracy".

He said those critical of government policies such as Amartya Sen, Arundhati Roy have got international awards. "That's why the suspicion, " he said. (ANI)

