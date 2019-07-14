Below-normal rainfall likely in Delhi this year: Skymet official

New Delhi [India] July 14 (ANI): Delhi may receive below-normal rainfall this year, an official of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said on Sunday.

"The national capital may receive less than normal rainfall this year. The area may get light showers on July 15 and 16. Monsoon is likely to remain weak over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana," Mahesh Palwat, Vice President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet told ANI.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36-37 degrees Celsius, he said.

According to Palwat, the monsoon that was to hit Delhi in early July has remained stagnant over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "The low-pressure system that developed over UP and Bihar has not yet moved towards Delhi," he said.

"The national capital will get rains only after the thrust that has remained concentrated over the Himalayan foothills of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north UP and Bihar up to north-east India, comes southwards," he added. (ANI)