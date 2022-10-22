Beneficiaries in Assam thank PM Modi for Rozgar Mela, call it "great opportunity"

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): Youth in Assam who got appointments in different departments through Rozgar Mela thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.



Atal Mandal, who got a job through the recruitment drive said, "I thank PM Modi not just on behalf of me but my village and the state. It is a great step to empower the youth. The selection was a free and fair process. This kind of initiative will give exposure to youth even in the remotest place."

Another beneficiary Mrinmay Dutta said, "I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the opportunity. This is a great opportunity."

Puja Burman who has been selected in the postal department said, "It is a good opportunity. He said the initiative will encourage the youth."



"We thank PM Modi for the Rozgar Mela for the youth. It is a good initiative that over 75,000 people got appointments, Shravan Kumar Ravidas, a beneficiary told ANI.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today.

During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The PMO statement said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

"For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement concluded. (ANI)

