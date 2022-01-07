Beneficieries of COVID-19 cocktail doses need to be kept under observation for at least one hour, says expert

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): Medical experts believe that after the administration of mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccine, patients need to be kept under observation for at least an hour to determine no side effects of the cocktail of two antiviral jabs.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rupali Basu, Director and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said, "Cocktail doses is a mixture of two antiviral doses. It is a monoclonal antibody therapy and it requires one-hour hospital admission and the patient need to be kept under observation. There are certain criteria which we have to follow before administering the doses."

She further said, "For inoculating cocktail doses, the patient should have comorbidity; should be aged above 12 years and should have an indication of early disease. The doses can be administerd after an assessment by clinicians. The protocol to administer monoclonal antibody therapy is decided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."



Dr Basu said, "We will start giving booster doses from January 10. The booster dose will be the same vaccine as the first two shots. Those who got Covaxin will receive the Covaxin and those who got Covishield will get Covishield."

Dr Basu also requested teenagers to get their jabs as soon as possible.

According to Dr Basu, the third wave of COVID-19 may gradually decline by the first week of February. (ANI)

