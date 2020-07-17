Bengal BJP MLA's wife moves Calcutta HC, seek CBI inquiry into husband's death

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): The wife of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging near his home earlier this week, approached the Calcutta High Court on Friday seeking a CBI inquiry into her husband's death.

Chandima Roy, the wife of Debendranath Roy, has moved a writ petition before the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter. An application seeking hearing of the matter on an urgent basis has also been filed.

Chandima has said that she does not believe that the truth will come out in the police probe.

The Hemtabad MLA Roy's body was found hanging outside his residence in Uttar Dinajpur district on July 13. Following this, members and workers of the West Bengal BJP unit staged a protest in Kolkata.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently investigating the case. (ANI)

