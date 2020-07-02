North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers when he went for tea at a stall in North 24 Parganas district.
"I was en route going for a cup of tea when I was attacked by TMC workers. My vehicle was vandalised and the security personnel was also manhandled. I do not know what is TMC's problem," he said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleges attack by TMC workers
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:19 IST
North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers when he went for tea at a stall in North 24 Parganas district.