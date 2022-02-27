Bengal Civic polls: BJP writes to State EC demanding re-polling in all municipalities

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): After alleging widespread violence in the West Bengal civic polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wrote to the State Election Commission demanding re-polling in all the booths across 108 municipalities, in presence of Central forces (CAPFs).



The letter to the SEC read, "As you are aware, West Bengal witnessed widespread violence, attacks, arson and complete failure of the law and order machinery, in all 108 municipalities which went to polls today. The violence was unleashed by goons, anti-social and workers of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), along with the active participation of the West Bengal police and administration, including poll officials."

The letter further alleged massive rigging, booth capturing, threats, intimidation, including the use of firearms and explosives by persons of the AITC.

"The entire election has been reduced to a farce. You have failed in your duties of conducting peaceful and free and fair polls, as directed by the Hon'ble High Court of Calcutta", stated the BJP's letter.



The BJP has demanded complete repolling in all booths across all 108 municipalities, in presence of neutral observers from outside the West Bengal cadre and Central forces (CAPFs).



West Bengal BJP delegation Agnimitra Paul, Sishir Bajoria and Lokenath Chatterjee met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Rajbhawan Kolkata later on Sunday, demanding that the election to the 108 municipalities should be declared null and void.

BJP has called for Bangla Bandh on Monday to protest against the violence in civic polls. "We have called for a 12 hours bandh (strike) tomorrow. Today in municipal elections women were manhandled and hundreds of people entered booths in various locations. Democracy is being demolished here", said West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.

The districts where polling is underway are Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Purba Burdwan and Birbhum. (ANI)

