Bengal: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan writes to CM Mamata urging to stop "inhuman practice" of imposing tax on e-auto drivers in Berhampore

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue of imposing taxes on e-auto drivers from adjacent rural areas of Berhampore for entering into the Municipal area.

According to the MP, taxes on daily basis are being imposed by Berhampore Municipality on the 'poor toto' drivers.

"Most respectfully I would like to invite your immediate attention to the fact that tax (daily basis) is being imposed by Berhampore Municipality on the poor Toto drivers from adjacent rural areas of Berhampore township for having access to the said township. What is funny is that only by paying that tax they can enter the township, otherwise they are not allowed to enter into the township. This cannot be a solution to solve the problem of traffic jams at the township of Berhampore. A rational solution is to be forged on human ground to save the poor Toto drivers from their regular economic oppression," states the letter.



Chowdhury urged the chief minister to direct the concerned authority to stop this "inhuman practice" with all immediacy and oblige. (ANI)





