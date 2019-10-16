Bengal is proud: Mamata congratulates Abhijit Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday was all praise for Nobel Prize laureate Abhijit Banerjee and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, saying that the entire state is proud of their achievements.

"Abhijit Banerjee got Nobel Prize (in Economic Sciences). Sourav Ganguly got the opportunity (BCCI President post). Bengal is proud and is moving forward," she told reporters at a press conference here.

On Monday, Ganguly filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president in Mumbai. But with the 47-year-old being the only candidate for the top post of Indian cricket, he is set to be elected unopposed.

On the same day, Abhijit Banerjee, an Indian-origin economist and academic professor, was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. He won the coveted award along with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

"The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research," said a tweet from the official handle of the Nobel Prize committee.

Separately, Mamata Banerjee also tweeted her wishes to both Abhijit Banerjee and Ganguly.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister met the family members of Abhijit Banerjee at their residence in Kolkata.

"If more people like Abhijit Banerjee continue their work for the society, we will be happy," the Chief Minister said after meeting the family. (ANI)

