Bengal: Minor alone at home allegedly "raped and killed" in Jalpaiguri, one arrested

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], January 2 (ANI): Protests erupted in Jalpaiguri's Bala Para in West Bengal on Sunday after a minor girl was allegedly "raped and killed" on new year's eve, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light when the victim's father lodged an FIR against five youths, following which the locals went on a rampage and ransacked the houses of the accused youths.

According to the police, the victim is a Class 10 student who was allegedly raped at her house on Saturday night when her parents were away.

Superintendent of Police, Biswajit Mahato said that one of the accused was arrested and produced before the court.

Jalpaiguri SP, Biswajit Mahato said, "We received a specific complaint from the family and have started a case against the accused persons. Police are doing a thorough investigation into the incident."



"We have arrested one of the accused, produced before the Jalpaiguri court today. We requested the Magistrate for custody for further inquiry. police forces have been deployed at the incidental spot to avoid any unwanted incident," he added.

The victim's father claimed that one of the culprits called him up informing about the death of his daughter. On reaching home, the father found that the girl's body was lying on the floor and had injury marks.

"These boys would often harass my daughter and taunt her. They were after my daughter for a long time. I have lodged an FIR against them and want to see them punished," the father said.

As the news spread, locals, in hundreds, raided the houses of the five accused persons and vandalized their houses. A large police force went to the spot headed by IC of Kotwali PS and the situation was contained.

A large section of the locals went to stage a demonstration inside the Kotwali PS premises demanding the arrest and punishment of the alleged culprits.

"We have started an inquiry based upon the FIR lodged. We can ascertain the cause of the death only after we get the postmortem report," Jalpaiguri SP, Biswajit Mahato said. (ANI)

