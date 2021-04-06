Bengal polls: 3 assistant sector officers suspended after EVMs found at TMC leader's residence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Three assistant sector officers of the Uluberia constituency were suspended for violating the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines by taking reserve Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the relatives' house ahead of the third phase of the Assembly elections.

The District Election Officer of Howrah informed that Tapan Kumar Sarkar, Sanjib Majumdar and Mithun Chakraborty were suspended for gross violation of ECI guidelines by taking the reserve EVMs to their relatives' house on April 5.

This happened after EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader Gautam Ghosh in Uluberia.



Earlier in a statement, the ECI said Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district, went with reserved EVM and slept at a relative's house. It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process

"This is a gross violation of EC's instructions for which he has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment. The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls. Severe action will be taken against all involved," it said.

These EVMs have now been stored in a separate room in Observer's custody.

The third phase of the state Assembly elections commenced at 7 am, covering a total of 31 constituencies in three districts - South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

