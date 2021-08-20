Bengal post-poll violence: Affected families welcome HC's order of CBI probe

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], August 20 (ANI): The affected families of post-poll violence in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal welcomed the decision of the Calcutta High Court that ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Ruma Biswas, sister of BJP worker from Naihati, Santu Mondal, who was allegedly in the violence, said the High Court's order brought a ray of hope of justice.

Sumitra Mondal, the daughter-in-law of Sovarani Mondal from Jagaddal also welcomed the Calcutta High Court's order. "We are hoping to get justice now," Sumitra Mondal told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh said, "After High Court's order it is now proved that Mamata Banerjee had told lies many times. After proper investigation, it is to be ensured that the culprits are punished and the affected families get proper compensation."





"The way Mamata Banerjee, being in a constitutional position, repeatedly denied the allegations of violence is not correct. This time she is going to the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the High Court. I hope the Supreme Court will uphold this verdict," added the BJP MP.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

