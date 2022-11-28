Bengal primary teachers stage protest in Siliguri over DA issue

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): A massive protest was held by primary school teachers in Siliguri against the state government on Monday demanding Dearness Allowance (DA) at par with central government employees.

Left-Front backed All Bengal Primary School Teachers Association (ABPTA) protesters had gathered at Siliguri from various districts of North Bengal for a march to Uttarkanya, branch secretariat, North Bengal on Monday afternoon with their longstanding demand of DA.





However, the police stopped the protest march at Saktigarh area of the city while it was approaching the secretariat. A scuffle started between police and protesters, resulting in the disruption of traffic for some time.

Uttam Sarkar, a protester from Alipurduar who came to Siliguri to join the protest said, "The police, Trinamool Congress and the state government, three agencies have united. So, the police are doing their duty in favour of the state government. But the United force can never stop their movement, it will continue."

Prasenjit Roy, another protester said that the non-payment of DA would definitely impact the upcoming Panchayat polls.

"The teachers will go to everyone and tell their issue of deprivation to all. The state government is funding various programmes including Khela (Sports) to Mela (Fair). But during the time of DA payment, Mamata Banerjee-led state government is saying that they do not have money to clear the DA which is totally wrong," Roy told ANI. (ANI)

