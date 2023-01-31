Bengal STF seizes fake currency worth Rs 10 lakh, 2 held

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal on Monday arrested two persons and recovered a huge amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

The officials have identified the accused as Abdul Rejjak Khan (40) and Shahar Ali (43), both hailing from Assam's Barpeta district.

According to an official statement, a team of Anti-FICN acting on a tip recovered counterfeit Indian notes worth Rs 10 lakh in the form of Rs 500 denominations on Monday noon from the arrested accused from the Dufferin Road near Dufferin Road and Mayo Road crossing, under the Police Station area of Maidan in Kolkata.



"Yesterday i.e, on 30/01/2023 afternoon at about 12:45 hrs, acting on a credible source information the Anti-FICN team of STF successfully apprehended two Assam based notorious counterfeit currency racketeers from Dufferin Road near Dufferin Road and Mayo Road crossing, under Maidan PS area. During search, a huge amount of high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500/- denomination each , amounting to Rs 10,00,000/- (Rs500/- x 2000 pcs) were recovered and seized in total from their possession," the statement said.

The police arrested the duo and have lodged the case under sections 120B, 489B, and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and they are slated to produce them before the Court of Ld. C.M.M Bankshall, Calcutta, the statement further said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

