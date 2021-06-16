Bengal STF takes charge of probe of Chinese national arrested from India-Bangladesh border by BSF

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday took the charge of the investigation of the Chinese national, who was apprehended from the India-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal last week.

On June 10, the BSF had arrested 35-year-old Chinese national, Han Junwe while he was trying to cross the India-Bangladesh international boundary illegally. On being asked to stop, Junwe tried to run away but was chased and caught by BSF personnel.

He was then taken to the Border Out Post Interrogation and his passport revealed that he had gone to Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 2 on a business visa, where he stayed with a Chinese friend. On June 8, he reached Sona Masjid in Bangladesh's Chapai Nawabganj district.

While trying to enter inside the Indian territory on Thursday morning, he was caught by BSF troops.

"When troops questioned him, he didn't give a satisfactory reply. Immediately agencies concerned and the local police were informed. Agencies are questioning him," BSF sources had said.



According to the BSF statement, during interrogation, Junwe had revealed that he had previously visited India four times-- Hyderabad in 2010, and Delhi and Gurugram thrice after 2019. He also said that he has a hotel in Gurugram called 'Star Spring'.

He had further said that when he had gone to his hometown of Hubei, one of his business partners, namely Sun Jiang, used to send him 10-15 numbers belonging to Indian mobile phone SIM cards and after a few days, they are received by him and his wife.

But a few days ago, his business partner was caught by ATS in Lucknow and he mentioned Junwe and his wife. A case was registered against them in ATS Lucknow due to which he was not able to get an Indian visa in China.

He, however, managed a visa from Bangladesh and Nepal, so that he could come to India.

BSF had said that a thorough search of the intruder produced one laptop, two mobile phones, one Bangladeshi SIM cars, one Indian SIM card, two Chinese SIM cards, two pen drives, three batteries, two small torch lights, five Money Transaction Machines, two ATM/Master Card, US Dollars, Bangladeshi Taka and Indian currency. (ANI)

