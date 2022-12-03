Bengal transgender community to move court against govt's decision to include transgenders in 'general' category

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 2 (ANI): The transgender community in Bengal has decided to move legally against the Bengal government over the state cabinet's decision to include transgenders into the 'general category' for jobs.

Earlier, the Bengal cabinet had framed rules for the protection of transgenders, where they will be given jobs in the General category. Though the Bill is yet to be passed in the Assembly.

The decision left the transgender community unsatisfied with the State Government, after which it decided to move to the Court.

Transgender Board Member Ranjita Sinha while exclusively talking to ANI said, "After the Parliament passed the Transgender Protection Right Bill in 2019 which called for the protection of the rights of the Transgender community, transgenders in several states like Madras, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, have moved to the Court."



Ranjita Sinha questioned why there are no schemes dedicated to the welfare and protection of transgenders.

"In Bengal, transgenders are always neglected. We are discriminated against in the workplace and in transport. The state government's move is totally wrong as they should have consulted with the Transgender board members. Why there is no scheme Like 'Transgender Padhao Transgender Bachao' or 'Transgender Shree'," Sinha said.



Shivansh Thakur, another transgender told ANI about the hardships that he had to face because of the lack of facilities for transgenders.

"Being a Trans Man is not easy to work in any firm. Even after completing my MBA, I am jobless because I was asked to leave the job after they came to know my gender. Since I have not taken an operation for a 'sex change', I can't even go for a check-up, because I will be asked to open my clothes, as there are no separate arrangements for the Transgender Community. State Government should rather try to understand what are the actual needs of Transgender, rather than focusing on new rules for transgender," he further said. (ANI)

