Swastika Dutta
Swastika Dutta

Bengali actor Swastika Dutta files complaint over harassment by cab driver

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 05:32 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 11 (ANI): Bengali TV actor Swastika Dutta has filed a police complaint over alleged harassment by an app-based cab driver on Wednesday.
Recalling the ordeal, Dutta said she was thrown out of the car by the driver midway during her trip.
"This actually happened to Me, I was humiliated, I was literally thrown out of the car the reason was I had booked Uber service from my Home to my studio (Dassani 2,Rania) exactly at 8.15am, today, this guy named Jamshed, after picking me up from my location suddenly in the middle of the road cancelled the trip and asked me to get down from the car," Dutta wrote on Facebook and shared a photograph of the driver, his phone number and the number plate of the cab.
She continued, "When I refused, he suddenly turned the car to an opposite direction and took me to his locality and started abusing me. He got down from the car, opened the door and literally pulled me out... when I lost my temper and started asking for help he threatened me and called other boys."
"Since I was getting late for my shooting and my unit was waiting for me I had to rush from the incident spot. Later, I spoke to my dad and whatever legal action is needed I shall pursue," she added.
The actor went on to say that the whole incident happened in front of DevDas Restaurant (EM Bypass) UttarPanchana Gram (VIP Bazar) on Wednesday morning between 8.15-8.45.
"I was harassed and I am still in shock, this has never happened to me before," she said.
The driver, Jamshed, has been arrested by the police. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 07:07 IST

Dantewada Police turn to films to tackle Naxalism

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Dantewada Police is making a short film based on the real-life incidents depicting detrimental effects of Naxalism on the life of locals in Naxal-affected areas of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:32 IST

Odisha-based innovators make eco-friendly pens with newspapers,...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): As an alternative to plastic pens, two Bhubaneswar-based innovators, Prem Panday and MD Ahmad Raza, have made eco-friendly, use and throw pens from newspapers and vegetable, fruit and flower seeds.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:32 IST

2 notorious dacoits nabbed by Delhi Police's Special Cell

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Cell on Wednesday nabbed two notorious dacoits - Dhoom Singh and Wasim - near Gazipur Mandi after a brief exchange of fire.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 05:08 IST

CBI registers 2 separate FIRs in illegal sand mining case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate FIRs related to an alleged case of illegal sand mining in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 04:25 IST

UP: Illegal weapons recovered from madrasa, 6 held

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Six people were arrested after illegal weapons were recovered from a madrasa here in Sherkot in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 04:25 IST

10 ex-Goa Congress MLAs to meet Amit Shah today

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 11 (ANI): Ten Goa Congress MLAs, who merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, have left for Delhi along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to meet Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 04:00 IST

BJP attempting to have 'One Nation One Party', says Goa Congress

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not attempting to have 'One Nation One Election' but 'One Nation One Party', the Goa Congress said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 02:07 IST

Amidst crisis, Kumaraswamy to chair cabinet meeting today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amid the political upheaval in Karnataka, a meeting of the state Cabinet will be held on Thursday at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:50 IST

AP: Village revenue officer caught red-handed accepting bribe

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a village revenue officer (VRO) red-handed accepting a bribe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:40 IST

Follow tri-policy method for qualitative governance in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed officials to follow tri-policy method to achieve qualitative governance in Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:30 IST

Matter of shame: DK Shivakumar on being 'forcibly deported' to Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, who was on Wednesday detained by Mumbai Police and barred from meeting rebel MLAs staying at a hotel in the city, said it was a "matter of shame" that he was sent back to Bengaluru, and blamed the BJP for the same.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:30 IST

President Kovind to visit Tirumala on July 13, 14

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Tirumala on July 13 and 14.

Read More
iocl