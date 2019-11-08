Bengali migrant workers brought back from J-K look up to Mamata govt for jobs

Bangaon (West Bengal) [India] Nov 8 (ANI): The migrant Bengali workers who were sent back from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said their fate lies in the hand of Mamta Banerjee-led government.

Earlier this week, 133 labours were brought back to West Bengal after five Bengali workers were killed by the terrorists in the Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam last month.

One of the labourers narrating his ordeal told ANI that it is up to the TMC-led state dispensation to foresee how it provides employment to the labourers who had jobs in the valley.

Talking to ANI, a labourer named Kamal Sarkar said, "I have been working in Jammu and Kashmir for eight years. I use to work in a plywood factory. We were brought back here after some labourers were killed in the valley. I have to earn a living and support my family. It all depends on our CM what she will do with us and how shall we be employed?"

While workers are happy to return back to safety, they are concerned about their employment opportunity. "We are poor and we need work to sustain ourselves and our family", said another worker. (ANI)

