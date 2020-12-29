Bengaluru: 24-year-old man murdered, roommate held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI): A 24-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his roommate over a financial dispute in Vijayanagar area of the city on Monday night, the Bengaluru Police has claimed. The accused has been arrested.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Bengaluru Sanjeev M Patil told ANI, "Last night one murder was reported at Vijayanagar Police Station. Irfan (24) was killed by his roommate Naveen over a monetary dispute. The accused Naveen was arrested late last night."

As per police investigation, a dispute over money was regarding the sale of a mobile phone, he added. (ANI)

