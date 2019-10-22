Bengaluru: 2nd batch of Nepali Officers join anti-money laundering training in India

Bengaluru [India], Oct 22 (ANI): As many as 18 officers from Nepal on Monday started their training on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism underway in Bengaluru.

The training which is being provided under the assistance of the Indian Government is currently being held at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Bengaluru, the Indian Mission in Nepal said in a statement.

"This is a special tailor-made course designed at the request of Government of Nepal for a total of 60 officers. It is an example of the Government of India's commitment to enhance the capacities of various agencies of the Government of Nepal. The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme," the statement read.

"The training will enhance the capabilities of participating officers to effectively deal with the matters pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism. The first group of 20 Nepali officers had successfully completed their 6-days training module on 24 August 2019. The third batch of 21 officers will undergo training in December 2019," it added.

A total of 60 officers from various regulatory agencies in Nepal will be trained under the initiative. The two batches of 20 officers each will be trained at NACIN in the months of October and December this year. The initiative is likely to enhance the capacities of agencies of Nepal on the matters pertaining to Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism.

NACIN is the apex training institution of the Government of India in the field of financial investigations and anti-money laundering matters. It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organisation for Asia/Pacific Region and also works in collaboration with other international organisations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC, and etc. (ANI)

