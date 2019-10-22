Nepal government officials begin their training in India on countering terror financing on Monday.
Nepal government officials begin their training in India on countering terror financing on Monday.

Bengaluru: 2nd batch of Nepali Officers join anti-money laundering training in India

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:48 IST

Bengaluru [India], Oct 22 (ANI): As many as 18 officers from Nepal on Monday started their training on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism underway in Bengaluru.
The training which is being provided under the assistance of the Indian Government is currently being held at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Bengaluru, the Indian Mission in Nepal said in a statement.
"This is a special tailor-made course designed at the request of Government of Nepal for a total of 60 officers. It is an example of the Government of India's commitment to enhance the capacities of various agencies of the Government of Nepal. The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme," the statement read.
"The training will enhance the capabilities of participating officers to effectively deal with the matters pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism. The first group of 20 Nepali officers had successfully completed their 6-days training module on 24 August 2019. The third batch of 21 officers will undergo training in December 2019," it added.
A total of 60 officers from various regulatory agencies in Nepal will be trained under the initiative. The two batches of 20 officers each will be trained at NACIN in the months of October and December this year. The initiative is likely to enhance the capacities of agencies of Nepal on the matters pertaining to Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism.
NACIN is the apex training institution of the Government of India in the field of financial investigations and anti-money laundering matters. It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organisation for Asia/Pacific Region and also works in collaboration with other international organisations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC, and etc. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:36 IST

Jaipur: CM Gehlot visits assembly speaker CP Joshi in hospital

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday visited SMS Hospital to enquire about the health of assembly speaker CP Joshi who has been admitted here for treatment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:34 IST

Delhi: One arrested for duping 8 people on pretext of providing govt job

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A 47-year-old man was arrested from New Delhi's Paharganj on Monday for allegedly duping 8 people of Rs 62 lakh on the pretext of providing them with a government job.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:34 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Locals protest over death of girl in Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Locals from villages of Uddanam, Kasibugga and Palasa on Monday held a protest march from Kasibugga to Tehsildar office in Palasa, seeking stern action against a man alleging that he cheated a girl who later died.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:28 IST

UP: Police constable commits suicide after killing wife, son

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A police constable allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and elder son here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 03:52 IST

Visakhapatnam: 5 injured after car gets damaged by landslide

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Five people of a family were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in got stuck in a landslide near Simhachalam temple here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 03:46 IST

JNU was extraordinarily important for me, says Nobel Prize...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Outlining the significance of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in his life, co-recipient of this year's economics Nobel, Abhijeet Banerjee on Monday said that the Varsity has played a substantial role in his life.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:59 IST

Kanpur: Two injured in firecracker blast

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Two people were injured following firecrackers blast at a house here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:57 IST

Delhi: Governor reviews progress of implementation of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of implementation of Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans on DMRC metro stations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:51 IST

Lucknow: 7 IAS, 14 PCS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Seven Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) and 14 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred on Monday from their current positions by Uttar Pradesh administration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:43 IST

Karnataka: Congress appoints five district presidents in state

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Congress party on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of five party functionaries as District Congress Presidents in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:43 IST

Odisha: State Govt approves Rs 3,208 crore for Puri to develop...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Odisha cabinet on Monday approved projects worth Rs 3,208 crore under "Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture" (ABADHA) scheme for Puri to develop as World-class Heritage city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:40 IST

Goa: CM Pramod Sawant meets HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and discussed issues related to the education sector.

Read More
iocl