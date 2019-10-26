Bengaluru: 30 Bangladeshi nationals detained in CCB raids

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): City Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday conducted raids here and detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the city without visa.

The officials have booked the defaulters under the Foreigners Act and have also initiated the deportation process.

More details in this regard are awaited.

On October 21, a Bangladeshi national carrying a fake passport was arrested while he was trying to board a flight to the United Kingdom (UK) here at Rajeev Gandhi International Airport.

The accused was identified as Karthik Sarkar. (ANI)

