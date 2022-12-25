Bengaluru: 40-yr-old woman jumps from 19th floor of building, dies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): A 40-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Sunday by jumping off the 19th floor of a residential building in Bengaluru city as she was suffering from depression, said police.

"A 40-year-old woman, Charisma Singh, died after jumping from the 19th floor of Purva highland apartment, Talaghattapura. She was suffering from depression. The deceased's body is being taken to the hospital. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," said DCP South Bengaluru.

Earlier on Saturday, Tunisha Sharma, who also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3', was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Mumbai

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.



No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

Police have said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back.

Tunisha's mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that the post-mortem reports of the deceased Tunisha have specified 'hanging' as the cause of death.

"Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference in Mumbai.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code after his 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star, Tunisha, was found dead on the show's sets.

He was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday.

At the court, Sheezan's lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media and said, "Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless." (ANI)

