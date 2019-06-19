Bengaluru: 440km of drains under annual maintenance before rains

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 18 (ANI): Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner, Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Tuesday informed that 440km of drains are under annual maintenance before the rains.

"For the first time, we have put about 440km of drains under annual maintenance before the arrival of monsoon," he said while talking to ANI.

He also informed that this time to take extra precautions, the cleaning of drains has started to take place way before the arrival of the monsoon season.

He also said that until now there has been no report of water-logging.

"Till now we don't have any case of water-logging due to non-removal of silt," he said. (ANI)

