Bengaluru: 80 Namma Metro workers test COVID-19 positive

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): More than 80 Namma Metro workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, said Yashwanth Chauhan BL, public relations officer of Namma Metro.

"All safety and treatment protocols would be followed at the camps," he added.

These workers were staying in a camp near Nagavara-Gottigere lane, reach-6 of phase two. More than 200 contract workers of Larsen and Toubro who had come from different states have been tested after a labourer complained of fever.

All coronavirus positive workers were shifted to a COVID care centre while others were kept in isolation as per the guidelines. (ANI)

