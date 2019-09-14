Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided a Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Jayanagar on Friday.
Bengaluru: ACB raids RTO office, seizes Rs 2.7 lakh unaccounted cash

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:47 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday raided a Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Jayanagar and recovered smart cards, driving license cards and unaccounted cash of Rs 2,70,000.
The raid was conducted by the ACB following complaints by several individuals.
ACB also recovered many permits with 12 mediators and has found Rs 1,40,000 from them.
More details awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:48 IST

