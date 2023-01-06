Bengaluru: Accused dies in police custody; Kin alleges 'custodial death'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): An accused arrested in an attempted dacoity case died under mysterious circumstances here at Bengaluru's cotton police station on Thursday, Police said. The kin of the deceased alleged it to be a case of "custodial death"

Deceased Vinod, who was in police custody, is a resident of Cottonpet, Bengaluru was brought to the police station on Wednesday in connection with a case.

"He was to be produced before the court on Thursday. However, when the Station House Officer of the police station noticed the accused Vinod on early Thursday, he was found unconscious," Bengaluru police said.

The Cottonpet police had brought the accused Vinod to the police station on Wednesday evening on a non-bailable warrant.

"Vinod had fallen unconscious in the early morning on Thursday. He was taken to Victoria Hospital around 3 am, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors who examined him," police added.



Bengaluru Police said they had registered a case of custodial death.

"All procedures will be followed in this case in accordance with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Act. And the case will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka State Police," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, Bengaluru City, Laxman Nimbaragi said.

Cottonpet police had registered a case of attempted dacoity against Vinod on April 21, 2017. The other four accused were reportedly arrested while planning to rob passers-by near the compound of the Veterinary Hospital on Mysore Road.

Police said they were on the lookout for Vinod after the court issued three Non-Bailable Warrants against him.

"Vinod was under the influence of alcohol when he was brought to the station. He was put in a cell around 7 pm. As per the procedure, the SHO has to check the accused in the cells every two hours," Bengaluru Police said. (ANI)

