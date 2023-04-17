Bengaluru bomb blast case: SC relaxes Abdul Nazir Maudany's bail condition, allows him to stay in Kerala till July 9

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday eased the condition imposed on Abdul Nazir Maudany, accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, and allowed him to stay in his hometown till July 9.

However, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi made it clear that Maudany would have to bear the expenses for the escort by the Karnataka Police.

Abdul Nazir Maudany urged the Supreme Court to ease his bail conditions and allow him to stay in his hometown in Kerala to take care of his father, who is sick.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Abdul Nazir Maudany, urged the top court to relax the bail condition and allow him to visit his father, a retired headmaster, in Kerala, who is sick.

Senior Advocate Sibal has also apprised that Maudany was out on bail for eight years and has not done anything during the period when he is out on bail.



"After we have heard learned counsel appearing for the parties, looking to the applicant's own medical condition as well as his ailing parents who are residing in the State of Kerala, as an interim measure, consider it appropriate to order that the applicant be allowed to visit the State of Kerala for a period upto July 9, 2023, to meet his ailing parents accompanied by the Karnataka Police Escort and return in the same manner. The charges for the same shall be borne by the applicant himself," the top court said.

"It is open for the State of Karnataka to take all such precautions to ensure that the applicant does not abuse the liberty granted," the top court said.

However, the Karnataka Government lawyer opposed the Maudany plea seeking relaxation and said that according to the public prosecutor handling the blast case, the proceedings in the matter will take another two months to conclude.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had urged the court to allow Maudany to stay in his hometown for a month under surveillance.

Karnataka Govt lawyer said that he has founded an organisation in Kerala which is banned. The court thereafter asked the state government to file a reply.

The court in the last hearing had opined that it was very conscious while granting Maudany's bail and hence the conditions were imposed. The court said that it will take up the matter on Monday.

In 2008, as many as eight serial bomb blasts took place in Bengaluru, leading to the death of one and caused injuries to many others. (ANI)

