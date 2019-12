Bengaluru cake show impresses visitors with models of Chandrayaan-2, Kathak dancer and many more!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): As Christmas is around the corner, Bengaluru-based Institute of Baking and Cake Art (IBCA) hosted an annual cake show in which its students baked more than 23 cake models including Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow and Chandrayaan-2.

All these beautiful cake models were made with complete intricacy and detailing.

The visitors were seen highly impressed by the detailing of a cake showing a Kathakali dancer and reflecting the culture of Kerala.



The cake show has been organised at Saint Joseph's Indian High School in Bengaluru city. It began on December 13 and will end on January 1, 2020.

One of the visitors told ANI, "This is the first time I have come here. It is very interesting to see the various decorations and displays. It's entertaining for the kids. I would love to taste various flavours."

Meanwhile, another visitor said, "The Kathak dancer cake is really nice. Every year they change the theme, but every year it is worth coming here." (ANI)