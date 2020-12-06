Bengaluru CCB arrests one in illegal money lending case, recovers Rs 22 lakh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested an accused named Nagaraj Shetty here in Vyalikaval after conducting raids at his residence based on complaints of alleged illegal money lending.



The CCB conducted the raid on complaints that Nagaraj was charging exorbitant interest rates.

As many as 164 cheques, 84 on-demand promissory notes, property documents were seized from the spot. Besides, Rs 22 lakhs cash has been recovered.

"Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested an accused Nagaraj Shetty in Vyalikaval after conducting raids at his residence and seized 164 cheques, 84 on-demand promissory notes, property documents forcefully taken from victims and Rs 22 lakhs cash," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, CCB. (ANI)

