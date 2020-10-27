Bengaluru CCB arrests two for betting on IPL match

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Bengaluru City Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on Indian Premier League 2020 match.



The betting allegedly took place during the recent Kolkata Knightriders and Rajasthan Royals match.

About Rs 13.5 lakh cash and two cell phones were seized from the accused, the police said.

In a similar incident last week, one person was arrested by the City Crime Branch for their alleged involvement in illegal betting during the IPL 2020 and seized Rs 30.5 lakh and two cell phones. (ANI)

