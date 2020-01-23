Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru sleuths on Thursday busted an illegal trafficking racket involving Bangladesh nationals.
Out of the three accused, two are from Bangladesh and one is from Delhi.
The police team also rescued two women, who were forced into prostitution by the accused.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Bengaluru: CCB busts illegal human trafficking racket
ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:01 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru sleuths on Thursday busted an illegal trafficking racket involving Bangladesh nationals.