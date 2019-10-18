Bengaluru: CCB conducted 81 raids in last two months

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police said on Friday that it has conducted 81 raids in the last two months in the city.

"CCB has conducted so far 81 raids, arrested 556 accused and seized property worth Rs 2,15,00,000 in last two months," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime said.

The main raids are on syndicates of cricket betting, gambling clubs, live band, drugs, cases against rowdies, prostitution, medical cheating cases, cases of noise pollution against pubs, discos and hotels. (ANI)

