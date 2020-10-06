Bengaluru CCB conducts raids at Ricky Rai's properties in Cottonpet drugs case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Ricky Rai, son of former underworld don Muthappa Rai, in connection with the Cottonpet drugs case.

According to officials, the raids were conducted at Rai's sprawling farmhouse in Bidadi of Ramanagara district and a posh apartment falt in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru.

The case pertains to alleged drug abuse among VIP personalities including Kannada film actors Ragini, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and others.

A few key accused in the case, including former Minister Late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva, are still at large. The CCB is investigating the drug abuse case after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people hailing from Kerala in Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers last month.

Earlier, the CCB had raided five pubs in the city as part of its crackdown against the drug menace. The searches were carried out on Saturday night.

"In the drug case investigation, we have found that generally, drugs are taken in some pubs. So, search warrants were taken and five pubs searched yesterday night," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a brief statement on Sunday. (ANI)