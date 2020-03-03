Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): As many as 16 people were arrested and Rs 22 lakh were seized after the Bengaluru City Crime Branch on Tuesday conducted raid at a gambling club at Residency Road.
Owner Uday Gowda was not present in the club when the raid took place.
More details are currently awaited. (ANI)
Bengaluru City Crime Branch conducts raid at gambling club, 16 arrested
ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:43 IST
