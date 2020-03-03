Representative Image
Bengaluru City Crime Branch conducts raid at gambling club, 16 arrested

ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:43 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): As many as 16 people were arrested and Rs 22 lakh were seized after the Bengaluru City Crime Branch on Tuesday conducted raid at a gambling club at Residency Road.
Owner Uday Gowda was not present in the club when the raid took place.
More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

