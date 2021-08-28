Bengaluru civic body administers over 1.6 lakh COVID vaccines as part of Lasikaa Mela

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28 (ANI): Ramping up the vaccination drive across the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) Lasikaa Mela (Vaccination Fair) on Friday administered over 1.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the city,

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) aimed to administer 1,25,000 COVID vaccines across eight zones as a part of the COVID-19 Lasika Mela, which was launched on Friday, but BBMP collectively administered 1,64,787 COVID-19 doses.

"The local residents across eight zones were informed about the vaccination programme. Micro plans were followed by health officers, necessary health staff were deployed and more sessions as part of the vaccination programme were successfully held in urban primary health centres, ward offices, government hospitals, school/college premises, wedding halls, construction sites and other places," read a statement issued by the civic body.



"The vaccine was administered to eligible beneficiaries above 18 years, including Bescom staff, security staff working at malls, construction workers, those residing in orphanages, telecom company employees, roadside vendors, apartment residents and garment factory workers," it said.

The civic body had set up 788 vaccination sites and out of which a total of 264 were permanent sites followed by 203 mobile sites.

According to official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, there are 19,326 active cases of COVID-19 infection in Karnataka, while 37231 people have succumbed to the infection so far. (ANI)

