Bengaluru civic body all set to beautify 12 major junctions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to revamp and beautify 12 major junctions in the city, said an official statement on Monday.

In the statement, the BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said that the architects have studied the city's 12 major junctions and thought of a number of themes for the junctions to make them appealing to the public while incorporating modifications for smooth traffic.

The designs must be implemented with emphasis on the beautification of the junctions.



"Once the junctions are revamped, the vehicular movement must not be affected. The sidewalks must be designed in a pedestrian-friendly way. The designs must be considered only after consultation with the traffic police department," he instructed.

The construction work should be taken up in coordination with the department, he said.

Chalukya Circle junction is designed on the theme of the erstwhile Chalukya dynasty. Anil Kumble Junction, which is near Chinnaswamy Stadium, is designed on a sports theme. Likewise, the Mysore Bank Circle junction design is based on the theme of the Karaga festival.

Special Commissioner (Planning) Manoj Jain, Chief Engineer Prahlad of Road Infrastructure Division, architects and other concerned officials were present in the meeting at BBMP head office today. (ANI)

