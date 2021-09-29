Bengaluru civic body fills potholes on roads

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Karnataka on Tuesday said potholes on roads of arterial, sub-arterial and wards, in its limits, are being filled across all eight zones of the municipal corporation.

The BBMP in a press release said, "From the Hot Mix place in the BBMP limits from 2021 June to 27 September around 490 load (14,379.07 metric ton) tar has been used and a total of 157,913.35 square metre road potholes have been closed."

"Not just that, in the Palike's arterial, sub-arterial and Ward roads together 101 load (2,476.64 metric ton) wet mix (gravel with cement) has been utilised. 10,010.36 square meter road potholes have been closed," the release further read.



The BBMP also informed that contractors of different asphalting works at different zones of the municipal corporation, which were taken on a contract basis, have also been asked to fill the potholes accordingly.

The municipal corporation has also requested the organisations not to dig the roads until absolutely necessary, considering the rains.

"Also, in the city, BESCOM, KPTCL, BWSSB and OFC organisations are digging the road for their work, and it has been instructed to them to take up the work only if necessary and deemed fit considering the rainy season and is asked to inform the BBMP and do the work. When there is no dire need to dig the road, those roads are not to be dug as per the request from the BBMP," the municipal corporation said in its release. (ANI)

