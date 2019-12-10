Bengaluru: Commercial taxes dept penalises dealers for not giving invoices to customers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Commercial Taxes Department in the past two weeks conducted drives in which it imposed penalties on those dealers who failed to give tax invoices to their customers.

A press note from Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru said, "The officers of South Zone, Enforcement Wing of Commercial Taxes Department of Karnataka, in past two weeks conducted a 'Test Purchase Drive' and have collected tax penalty of Rs 1.42 Crore from the dealers who failed to issue tax invoices and on further inspection unearthed suppressed turnover of Rs 20.79 Crore involving tax of Rs 3 Crore. This is part of ongoing effort to ensure compliance in providing tax invoices/bills by the assessees."

The press note said, "The officers visited business premises in the guise of customers at SP Road, BVK Iyengar Road, Sultan pet, Raja market, etc., in the Central Business District area of Bengaluru and conducted test purchases by purchasing goods in 113 premises covering Electronics, Electrical, Readymade garments, and Jewellery shops and wherever the dealers failed to issue valid tax invoices, levied penalty under GST Act 2017."

"It is hereby informed that the department will continue to conduct such operations in different parts of the city and stringent action will be initiated against non-compliant dealers and all consumers are hereby informed to demand tax invoice/bill for sale for all the purchases and if any taxable person denies issuing invoice, information may be shared on phone no 080-25706210," the press note added. (ANI)