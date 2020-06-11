Bengaluru court cancels bail application of woman who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): A Bengaluru court on Thursday canceled the bail application of Amulya Leona, who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru's Freedom Park on February 20.

Amulya is under judicial custody in connection with a sedition case registered against her for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

According to the police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) have been registered against Amulya. (ANI)

