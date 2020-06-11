Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): A Bengaluru court on Thursday canceled the bail application of Amulya Leona, who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru's Freedom Park on February 20.
Amulya is under judicial custody in connection with a sedition case registered against her for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
According to the police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) have been registered against Amulya. (ANI)
Bengaluru court cancels bail application of woman who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans
ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:26 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): A Bengaluru court on Thursday canceled the bail application of Amulya Leona, who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru's Freedom Park on February 20.