Bengaluru court grants bail to Amulya Leona who raised pro-Pak slogans at anti-CAA rally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): A Bengaluru court granted bail to Amulya Leona who raised the slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' at an anti-CAA-NRC rally on February 20, last night.

Amulya Leona, who was arrested for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during a protest at the Freedom Park in Bangalore against the central governments CAA amendment act, has been granted conditional bail by the city civil court.

She was charged with sedition for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The court granted bail last night after hearing the bail application. Amulya's advocate on behalf of the petitioner, said "the petitioner is just a 19-year-old lady and she is studying in a private college in the Bengaluru. She shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' but she never mentioned Pakistan as her country."

The City Civil and Sessions Court Justice Vidyadhar Shirahatti had earlier rejected the bail application filed by Amulya Leona. The bail application was dismissed as the police officials had not yet filed a charge sheet. Now the City Civil Court has granted conditional bail. (ANI)

