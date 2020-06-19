Bengaluru deploys surveillance team to keep eye on travellers coming from other states

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deployed a COVID-19 infection control "surveillance team" to look after travellers coming from other states.

Those coming to Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural Districts must undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

The Bengaluru Mayor today inaugurated surveillance team at Dr Raj Kumar Glass House.

Deputy Mayor Ramamohan Raju, Health Standing Committee Chairman Manjunath Raju G, Special Commissioners D Randeep, Manjunath, Superintendent of Police Mr Murugan and other officials were also present in the event.

There are 7,944 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 2,843 active cases and 4,983discharged. 114 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. 844 positive cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban and 39 in Bengaluru Rural. (ANI)

