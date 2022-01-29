Bengaluru: Drugs worth Rs 3 cr seized, 2 held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29 (ANI): The police has seized drugs worth Rs 3 crore and arrested two Nigerian nationals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East informed on Saturday.

The seizure includes 15 kg MDMA crystal, 120 GMs of MDMA block, 16.5 kg MDMA mixed water, 300 gms of weed oil and a car.



"East Division of Bengaluru city police seized drugs worth Rs 3 Cr and arrested 2 Nigerian nationals Seizure includes 15 kg MDMA crystal, 120 GMs of MDMA block, 16.5 kg MDMA mixed water, 300 gms of weed oil, and a car," DCP East said.

As per the official, the accused were identified as Sixtus Uchec (30) and Chukwudbem Henry (34). Both are residents of Horamavu area in Bengaluru.

On the credible information of selling drugs to celebrities, students and businessmen in Govind Pura police station limits on Thursday, Govindapura police arrested the above said accused and a registered case under section 8(C), 22 (C) Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, DCP added. (ANI)

