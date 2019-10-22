Bengaluru: Employees association stage protest opposing privatisation of BEML

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The employees association of the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Tuesday staged a protest in Bengaluru to oppose the central government's decision to privatise the company.

Around 200 employees took part in the relay protest which the employees will hold every day until the privatisation decision rolls back.

Speaking to ANI, president of BEML employees association, Domlur Srinivas Reddy said, "We have organised a relay dharna from yesterday in which every day 200 employees will sit in the dharna. We are opposing the government's decision of total privatisation. We will lose job security, 18 per cent SC/ST reservation, 5 per cent physically handicapped reservation will be wiped out if privatisation comes into effect. We demand that is should remain under the government with 51 per cent stake."

Meanwhile, a protesting employee named Vijay Kumar said, "The proposal of strategic sale does not suit us. The privatisation will affect the social status of many people. We will protest till the government takes back privatisation."

The protestors claimed that they have been organising these relay protests including candle march and forming human chains from time to time to attract the government's attention to resolve this issue. (ANI)

