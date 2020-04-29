Bengaluru: Fire in HAL dumping yard contained

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): The fire that broke out in the Foundry and Forge Division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited near old Airport Road, has now been contained.

The fire broke out early morning on Wednesday after a magnesium scrap stockpile caught fire.

"The fire at HAL's forge and foundry division in Bengaluru has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers," informed HAL Spokesperson Gopal Sutar.

There has been no damage to any property and no casualty has been reported in the incident.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

