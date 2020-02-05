Bengaluru gets zero waste juice shop in Malleshwaram

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): A shop owner has started a unique initiative to keep the environment clean in Bengaluru's suburb, Malleshwaram by selling juice in fruit shell.

The juice shop named 'Eat Raja' offers juice in the particular fruit shell to avoid any wastage.

"The concept of the juice shop is completely eco-friendly with zero possibility of waste and no use of plastic," said Raja, the shop owner.

Apart from the juice in fruit shell the shop also offers free juice to encourage people to quit smoking in the view of the clean environment.

He said, "This juice shop serves one glass-free juice to those who want to give up smoking. Many people from different cities visit here and drink juices."

"The shop remains open on Saturdays and Sundays as well," he added.

People who bring their own steel cups to prevent the use of plastic get a discount and can drink juice in Rs 20 only.

"If visitors bring their own steel cups, they can have juices for just Rs 20 which helps control the use of plastic and manage the waste," the shop owner Raja said. (ANI)