Bengaluru: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained during anti-CAA protest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Police detained eminent historian Ramachandra Guha during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Town Hall here on Thursday.

"I feel sorry for the police. They are getting orders from Delhi. This is totally wrong. Peaceful and ordinary citizens are protesting. Our Home Minister would not allow a peaceful protest to take place. Everyone should stand up," he said.

Police have been deployed in Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by a consortium of Left parties and Muslim organisations in Karnataka today in protest against the CAA.

Section-144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, has been imposed throughout Bengaluru city including Bengaluru Rural District from 6 am today for the next three days.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country after the Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, last week. The Bill became an Act after getting presidential assent.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

