Bengaluru: ISKCON holds day-long online festivities to celebrate Sri Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Amid the ongoing pandemic, ISKCON, Bengaluru, hosted day-long online festivities to celebrate Sri Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Thursday for viewers from across the world. Earlier, the temple was closed to the public due to pandemic.

The festivities were streamed live on its official website (www.iskconbangalore.org) and social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The programme was also streamed live on 45 YouTube channels, including Bhakti Sagar AR Entertainment (3.53M subscribers), Nova Spiritual India (1.8M subscribers), and five mobile apps, including Mangaldeep and several television channels.

"Over 5 lakh viewers watched the programme online from about thirty countries like the USA, Australia, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Russia. The temple also received more than 75,000 free puja registrations", stated the Temple Board on Thursday.

The festival celebrations began early in the morning at 3 am. The Sri Srinivasa Govinda was adorned in a special Raja Gopala alankara bearing Rajamudi ornaments.

The Utsavar Deities of the temple were taken in a procession around the Rajagopura and were gracefully seated on the Vaikuntha Dwara, a huge golden door installed in the northern entrance of the temple representing the gate to Vaikuntha.

Kalyanotsava, the sacred marriage of Sri Krishna with His consorts Rukmini and Satyabhama, was performed as a part of the celebrations. Laksharchana Seva was also performed where devotees continuously chant 108 names of Krishna from morning till night. On this occasion, children offered Laksharchana Seva to show their unique gesture of devotion by chanting one lakh names of the Lord in front of Sri Srinivasa Govinda. (ANI)