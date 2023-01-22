Bengaluru: Karnataka CM inaugurates Republic Day Flower Show in Lal Bagh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the week-long Republic Day flower show on Tuesday at Bengaluru's Lal Bagh botanical park.

"Chief Minister @BSBommai inaugurated the history-themed Republic Day Fruit Flower Show-2023 organized by the Department of Horticulture and Mysore Garden Art Association at Lalbagh Glass House," CMO Karnataka tweeted on January 20.

Minister of Horticulture Munirathna, minister of parliament TA Saravan were among those present in the inaugural.

With the theme of 'History of Bengaluru city', the Republic Day Flower Show is garnering huge attention, as thousands of people are visiting to experience the variety of blooms.





Taking into account the pleasant weather conditions, people from other states are also paying visits in huge numbers.

The annual flower show often attracts lakhs of visitors.

Last year on Independence day, the flower show was organised after the gap of two years following the Covid pandemic with the theme to pay tribute to the Kannada film stars Rajkumar and his son Puneet Rajkumar.

The flower show in Karnataka is organised by the Horticulture Department twice a year - for Independence Day and Republic Day. (ANI)

