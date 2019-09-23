Bengaluru: Law institute students protest demanding appointment of VC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Students held a protest here on Monday demanding the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor at National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Alleging delay in the appointment, the students demanded that proper procedure is followed in the appointment.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also extended his support to the demands of the students and demanded the government to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"NLSIU-Bengaluru is a prestigious institution which has excelled in the field of public policy and law. The ongoing tussle between the students and the administration has to be resolved at the earliest, without violating the due process, in the interest of the institution," the senior Congress leader tweeted.

The student had also protested on Sunday to press for their demands. Adopting an innovative method of protest they turned out the flashlight of their mobile phones and chanted slogan urging the administration to follow "due process" in appointing the VC. They also carried out a protest march in the campus. (ANI)

